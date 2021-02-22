UAF VC for adopting latest agricultural practices to ensure food security

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer stressed the need to promote and adopt the latest agricultural practices to ensure food security and compete with the rest of the world

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer stressed the need to promote and adopt the latest agricultural practices to ensure food security and compete with the rest of the world.

He was addressing the inaugural session of Horticulture E-Conference organized by Institute of Horticulture Sciences UAF and Pakistan Society of Horticulture Sciences at Video Conference Room here on Monday.

He said that the population of the country is likely to double by 2050 whereas decreasing agriculture land, traditional way of farming, and post-harvest losses are posing a serious threat to food security. He the country is importing the vegetable seed up to 90 percent, adding that the country can save worth billions of rupees by producing the quality seed.

He said, "We are losing our agriculture produces up to 40 percent in the post-harvest losses whereas the country per acre production is far less than the developed world." Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Javed Akhtar said that the agriculture sector is coping with different challenges including low productivity, value addition, shrinking water availability, climate changes, post-harvest losses and others.

He added that combined efforts on the part of the researchers, agriculture experts, policy makers, farming community and others stakeholders are need of the hour for flourishing the sector.

Director Institute of Horticulture Sciences Prof Aman Ullah Malik said that the country can save billions of rupees by overcoming the post-harvest losses. He said that Institute is imparting horticultural education and problem oriented operational as well as basic research for the benefit of the farmers and horticultural development in the country.

Pakistan Society of Horticulture Sciences President Dr Ayub said that they organize such moot and seminars to enable farming community, experts and others to sit together for addressing the problems of the farming community.

Dr Raheel Anwar and other notables also spoke at the inaugural session.