UrduPoint.com

UAF VC For Combating Malnutrition In Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2023 | 09:30 PM

UAF VC for combating malnutrition in country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Friday said that more than 40 per cent population of country is experiencing malnutrition and the Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre (PKNC) established at UAF, would help combat the challenge at national level.

He was chairing the meeting of 1st National Steering Committee (NSC) held here to discuss the project titled "Establishment of Pak-Korea Nutrition Centre (PKNC) to Improve Child and Community Nutrition." He said that malnutrition had emerged as the biggest challenge that needs to be addressed on urgent basis by creating awareness, tangible research and outreach work.

He said that to provide nutrition education at community level, the PKNC project would train master trainers in Korea who would further disseminate nutrition education to concerned stakeholders. With continued support from stakeholders, "We would meet objectives as mentioned under PC-1 of the project, he said and thanked Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for such an important initiative that would work to address malnutrition issues at national level in Pakistan." Director Planning and Development UAF Irfan Abbas presented agenda of the meeting.

Dean Faculty of food Nutrition & Home Sciences/Central Project Director/PI, PKNC Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that the PKNC project was approved by the Central Development Working Party at a total cost of Rs1,593.7 million with the KOICA share of US$ 7 million and PSDP/HEC share of Rs438.775 million with its completion time of 60-month.

The administrative approval of the project had also been issued on 19th September 2022, he said and highlighted that the project was expected to produce 120,000 trained beneficiaries.

The NSC approved the annual work plan of the project presented by Thematic Chairs of PKNC. The NSC constituted a Scientific Advisory board of PKNC under the convenor-ship of UAF VC.

The meeting was attended by Yeon Je Ho, Country Director, KOICA; Heungsu Lee, Deputy Country Director, KOICA, Dr Nazeer Ahmed, Chief Nutrition, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Dr Arif Rehman Chief (S&T), Planning Commission of Pakistan, Prof. Jaehan Kim, Chungnam National University, South Korea, Prof Dr Imran Pasha, Dy. Project Director/CO-PI, PKNC, Umer Saeed Qadri, Treasurer, UAF; Ali Raza, Programme Manager KOICA Pakistan, PKNC thematic chairs, and focal persons from provincial partners of PKNC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Ho South Korea September National University From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weeken ..

Expanded Youth MMA Championship begins this weekend at Mubadala Arena

1 hour ago
 Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

Shurooq launches Sky Adventures in Central Region

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on a ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Mauro Vieira on appointment as Brazil&#039;s Fo ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei ..

Etihad Credit Insurance appoints Raja Al Mazrouei as Acting CEO

1 hour ago
 UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK coun ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, UK counterpart sign MoU to drive ener ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine resear ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates EAD’s marine research vessel, ‘Jaywun’

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.