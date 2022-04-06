UAF VC for expediting efforts to control foot & mouth disease

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has stressed the need for expediting efforts for effective control of foot and mouth disease in livestock

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has stressed the need for expediting efforts for effective control of foot and mouth disease in livestock.

He was addressing a seminar organized by Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UAF. He urged the experts to devise a comprehensive plan to control the foot and mouth disease. He said that FMD infection puts a serious constraint on the productivity of livestock. He said that the collaborative efforts with Pirbright Institute will help learn from each other experience. He said FMD disease is characterised by fever, and subsequent erosions of the mouth, tongue, feet and teats.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi said foot and mouth disease causes a high rate of sickness in cattle, buffalo, sheep and goats. Most affected animals recover, but the disease leaves them debilitated and causes severe loss in the production of meat and milk.

Dr Donald King said that Pirbright is a one of leading centre of excellence in research and surveillance of virus diseases of farm animals and viruses that spread from animals to human.

Prof John, Dr Munir Iqbal, Dr William, Dr Danish Munir and other also spoke on the occasion.