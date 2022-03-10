UrduPoint.com

UAF VC For Polishing Innovative Ideas Of Students To Redress Grievances Of Farming Community, Industry

March 10, 2022

UAF VC for polishing innovative ideas of students to redress grievances of farming community, industry

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has stressed the need for polishing innovative ideas approach among the students to redress the grievances of farming community, general public and industry

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has stressed the need for polishing innovative ideas approach among the students to redress the grievances of farming community, general public and industry.

He was inaugurating a one-day engineering projects exhibition comprising students' competition of innovative ideas to mark World Engineering Day at the UAF. In the expo, the students brought innovative ideas that remained the center for attractions for the visitors.

Dr. Iqrar said, "We have talented youth who come up with innovative ideas.

If we provide them a proper platform, it will help refurbish their skills to play their due role in the prosperity of the country." He said engineering helps mankind to open up new windows of development and prosperity.

Dean Faculty of Engineering Dr. Muhammad Arshad said that the university used to hold such exhibitions in order to provide a platform to the students to exhibit their skills in front of the gathering.

Dr Nasir Awan, Dr Abdul Ghafoor, Dr. Muhammad Azam, Dr Usman Fareed and others also spoke on the occasion.

