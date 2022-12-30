UrduPoint.com

UAF VC For Producing Tangible Research Work For Productivity Increase, Poverty Alleviation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 08:42 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the agricultural scientists to produce the tangible research work by keeping the problems of farming community in view in addition to transfer the knowledge into goods and services so that it could help boost up agricultural productivity and alleviate poverty.

Addressing the UAF faculty at annual meeting here on Friday, he said that this year the country reeled through agriculture devastation due to floods. "We have to make concerted efforts to increase per acre production by keeping in view the climate changes", he said, adding that the UAF is trying to provide skilled manpower with special focus on agricultural and rural development.

He said that recently, Punjab government approved establishment of women hostels for 1000 UAF students. Among other projects approved this year for UAF included Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Women Facilitation Center, Quality Seed Production Center, National Handball academy, Pilot Project for Precision Agriculture and Capacity Building Center, he said, adding that this year, the UAF also received a funding of Rs.

18 billion. Hence, UAF scientists and teachers should take all possible measures to come out with out-of-box solutions for the agriculture challenges, he added.

He said that UAF scientists also won 130 research projects on competitive ground which would provide a base for development of agriculture sector on scientific lines by resolving problems of the farmers.

This year, nine training workshops for officials of the agriculture department had been organized to equip them with modern agricultural and management skills, he added.

He congratulated the UAF campus community for being declared an Agriculture Park by the Special Technology Zone Authority and said that more than 125 MoUs were inked with different international institutions to open new avenues for agricultural development.

He said that UAF students participated in extracurricular competitions this year and secured 84 positions which is a great pride for the alma mater.

