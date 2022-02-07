UAF VC for quality research work to cope with agriculture issues

UrduPoint.com

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that solution-based quality research work is imperative to cope with the issues confronted by agriculture sector on modern scientific lines

Chairing a Graduate Studies Research board (GSRB) meeting here on Monday he said that the agriculture sector is in the grip of various challenges including low productivity, traditional way of farming, climate changes, decreasing water resources, marketing issues etc. He said that the curriculum of all degree programs were being revised in order to bring the betterment in the course work in line with the international standards to produce the quality manpower.

He said the university has mapped out a strategy to further improve the research activities.

He directed the faculty members to widely disseminate key messages from each thesis for general public, farming community and industry. He said that sustainable agriculture would pave the way to address the issues and alleviate rural poverty.

Dr. Iqrar told the meeting that the university is strengthening its connections with agriculture experts and scientists across the globe for the agricultural uplift. He said that research work should be carried out keeping the problems of the farmers in view in order to enhance yield and make agriculture a profitable sector.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi and all deans and directors attended the meeting.

