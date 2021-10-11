UrduPoint.com

UAF VC Lauds Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority Establishment Plan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

UAF VC lauds Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority establishment plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that Prime Minister's initiative of establishment of a the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority was a great step for promotion of the Islamic teachings.

He was addressing a function, organised by the Akhuwat Foundation in collaboration with Prime Minister's Ehsaas Programme, to disburse interest-free loans worth Rs 8 million among 200 low-income families here at the UAF mosque.

He said it was need of the hour to enlighten the hearts of people by the golden guidelines from Quran and Sunnah.

The VC also paid best tribute to the untiring efforts of Dr Amjad Saqib and said that has devoted his life for poor by providing them interest free loans. He said that Akhuwat is providing opportunities to the oppressed segment of society to lead a better living. Akhuwat Steering Committee members including Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam Javed, Haji Muhammad Abid, Khalid, Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman, Moazzam Bin Zahoor and others also attended.

