UAF VC Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Assumes Office

Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:25 PM

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan assumed the charge of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) vice chancellor here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan assumed the charge of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) vice chancellor here Tuesday.

According to a UAF spokesperson, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan has a long and multifarious career in education, research and administration. He earned his PhD degree from the University of California. Keeping his services in academia, agriculture and research in view, the government conferred upon him the title of Sitara-e-Imtiaz.He remained the Vice Chancellor of UAF for two tenures earlier. During his period, the UAF not only listed in the top-ranked universities of the globe in the field of agriculture but also emerged a hub of research, agriculture and academic activities.

The university's faculty and staff accorded a warm welcome to Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan when he arrived at the university to assume charge of his assignment.

Talking to the university's faculty, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that all-out efforts would be made to address the problems of farming community, students and faculty. He urged the faculty members to play their pivotal role to move the university, and country to the new heights of uplift. He said that amid the challenges of COVID-19,locust and other issues, the country was facing different problems. "It is our responsibility to come up with viable solutions", he added.

