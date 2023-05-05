UrduPoint.com

UAF VC Stresses Addressing Agricultural Issues On Scientific Basis

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 09:26 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Friday underlined the need to address the agricultural issues on scientific basis for which the agricultural scientists should speed up their efforts

Addressing the associated professors at Iqbal Auditorium, he said that the agriculture was facing challenges like low productivity, climate change, post-harvest losses, rural development, water scarcity, and uncertified seeds etc. He said that increase in productivity and value addition was essential to make agriculture attractive and profitable. He said that more than 40 per cent of crops were wasted in the post-harvest process. He said that Pakistan was one of the countries which were facing severe water scarcity challenges. He was of the view that climate changes had started playing havoc with the agriculture sector, resulting in low productivity and breaking out of new diseases for which new varieties would have to be introduced.

He said the agriculture sector is the lifeline for the country to alleviate poverty and to earn the foreign exchange after meeting our needs. He said that with the increasing population and climate change challenges, it is the need of the hour to adopt the latest technologies to increase the per acre productivity.

He said that the university was working on the differ tangible research projects and coming up with new varieties of wheat, soybean, cotton, chia, chickpea, and other crops.

Prof Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Prof Dr Qamar Bilal, Prof Dr Asghar Bajwa, Prof Dr Farzana Rizvi, Prof Dr Muhammad Arshad, Prof Dr Khalid Mushtaq, Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Prof Dr Jafar Jaskani, Dr Faisal Mehmood, Dr Shahid Majeed, Dr Imran Ul Haq, Dr Irfan Ahmad, Dr Iqrar Rana, Dr Bilal Aslam, Dr Asad Farooq, Dr Muhammad Isa, Dr Muhammad Asghar and other notables spoke.

