UAF VC Stresses Collaborated Efforts For Combating Agri Issues, Increase Productivity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:40 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Wednesday stressed the need for collaborated efforts on the part of researchers, policymakers and farming community for combating agricultural issues and increasing per acre productivity in order to ensure food security and reduce agricultural imports.

He was talking to the participants of 32nd Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Management, Islamabad.

"Our per acre yield is low due to use of traditional methods by farming community," he said and added that nature had enriched Pakistan with natural resources but unfortunately we have not been able to use them wisely".

He said that adoption of modern trends to make agriculture a profitable business was the need of the hour which would not only ensure foods security but also alleviate poverty.

He urged the agricultural scientists to find indigenous solutions to the agricultural problems.

"We can double our production if the recommendations of agricultural scientists are followed," he said, adding if we make flour from a mixture of wheat and corn, it will also improve the quality of nutrition".

The VC said that it was essential to promote backyard poultry at grassroots level to cater to the need of protein for a healthy society. He said that it was need of the hour to overhaul the use of threshers in the fields across the country as it was wasting 10 to 15 percent ofthe grains during wheat cultivation.

The government needs to provide subsidy for the said purpose, he added.

