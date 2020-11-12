UAF VC stresses developing better seeds to combat food security issue

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The agricultural scientists should develop high yielding seeds and help the farming community adopt the latest agricultural tools to combat the challenges of food security and hunger, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad.

Addressing a meeting of the Centre for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security, he promised that stalled projects would be revived for betterment of the agricultural sector. He said that agriculture sector was confronting with the different challenges including low productivity, poor seed, climate changes etc. The per acre agricultural production has been confronting stagnation for the last many decades which was a matter of serious concern, he added. He also directed them to work on wheat to boost up productivity as the country faced the worst wheat crises this year.

He added that the progressive farmers were getting 80 mounds of wheat from an acre whereas the national per acre agricultural production was less than 30 mound. He said that we have to educate the farming community about the modern tools that will not only make the agricultural a profitable profession but also fight the food security.

He viewed that the majority of our population was linked with the sector. We cannot alleviate poverty and hunger without strengthening the sector. He showed his concern that the more than 40 percent of the population was facing the malnutrition. He said that the nexus of agriculture experts, researchers, farmers and industry prerequisite to improve the situation at the national level. He also visited the different labs and directed the experts to work with more devotion.