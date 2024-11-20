UAF VC stresses developing farm sector on scientific lines

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said on Wednesday that agriculture sector of Pakistan should be developed on modern scientific lines to increase productively and make agriculture a profitable profession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said on Wednesday that agriculture sector of Pakistan should be developed on modern scientific lines to increase productively and make agriculture a profitable profession.

He expressed these views during his message to the participants of the Farmers' Day held at Chak No.201-RB under the wheat campaign. He said that timely sowing increases production and make crop healthy. "We should promote drill sowing by shunning the broadcasting style as it causes waste of the seed and increase input cost," he added. He said that soil analysis should be carried out to get complete information so that the best crop can be obtained by applying balanced fertilisers.

He said that the government had launched projects worth billions of rupees for agricultural uplift. A new chapter of agricultural prosperity will open by reducing the cost of production and bringing mechanization to the fields, he added.

Director Extension Dr Khalid Mahmood said that Punjab Chief Minister has introduced a special agricultural package for cultivating wheat on maximum area, in which farmers were being provided with green tractors, laser land levelers and other incentives.

He said that number of Kisan cards has been increased to 7.

5 lakh so that the farmers can get agricultural inputs by obtaining interest-free loans through Kisan cards. This step would also save the peasants from exploitation by middlemen, he added.

Dr. Muhammad Jalal Arif said that we have to follow recommendations of the experts to increase production and reduce input cost.

Dr. Muhammad Naveed said that the soil health was deteriorating day by day for which we have to conduct soil analysis to overcome the shortage of zinc, sulfur, potash and others.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Adeel said that the wheat campaign is a commendable step in which the students of the university and officers of the Agriculture Extension Department were promoting modern trends by making joint efforts.

Agriculture Officer Extension Department Maryam Anwar said that the farmers should ensure sowing process in the month of November. If sowing is not applied in the month of November, it will not only reduce the yield but also boost up the per acre seed cost and ten kilograms more seed should be applied in case of late sowing.

She urged the farming community to sow wheat with drill and use certified seeds including Akbar-19, Urooj-22, Dilkash-20, etc. because quality seed was prerequisite for better production.