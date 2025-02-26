UAF VC Stresses First Aid Training For Youth
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan Wednesday stressed the importance of equipping youth with essential first-aid skills to help save lives during emergencies.
Speaking at the Pakistan Life Savers Program (PLSP) and Rescue Scout Course, organised by Agrivarsity Scout Group UAF in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Department 1122, he said that helping others, rescue work, and fostering brotherhood are noble endeavors that create a more compassionate society.
He highlighted that scouting instills discipline, teamwork, and responsibility, preparing young individuals for challenges while moulding them into responsible citizens.
Experts Dr. Waseem Akram, Dr. Ahmad Sattar, Dr. Kashif Iqbal Khan, and Amir Iqbal shared insights on first-aid, crisis management, survival techniques, public safety, and CPR training. They noted that these lifesaving skills would enable participants to effectively handle accidents and disasters.
Recent Stories
Dubai DET recognises 153 hotels with Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp
DP World Sokhna welcomes first passenger vessel of 2025
Pakistan can revolutionize online business with Chinese assistance: Pakistan Chi ..
Sharjah Crown Prince inaugurates Arabian Gulf Mechanical Centre
Sharjah Ruler attends 3rd season harvest of 'Saba Sanabel'
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Culture and Tourism to re ..
HCSTSI, SBP hold seminar focusing on SMEs, financing schemes
Govt policies aimed to achieve sustainable, inclusive economic growth: Federal M ..
RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador, Consul-General
Shaniera Akram angry over finding Wasim Akram in list of divorced people
Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat
RAK Crown Prince receives US Consul-General
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven injured in Arif wala wall collapse incident6 minutes ago
-
DC orders check on prices at Ramzan bazaars6 minutes ago
-
IGP visits Tarbela Ghazi tunnel, reviews security for Chinese workers6 minutes ago
-
UAF VC stresses first aid training for youth6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on profiteers, hoarders launched6 minutes ago
-
HRDC conducts training workshop on effective coordination at Sargodha University6 minutes ago
-
Fake DAP, Potash worth Rs 550,000 seized, one arrested6 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Awareness rally to be held to mark international civil defence day on 1st March16 minutes ago
-
Security measures strengthened across district during Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
BBISE imposes 3-year ban on exam staff for negligence16 minutes ago
-
Three day sports festival 2025 to be concluded on Feb 2816 minutes ago
-
DC opens pink gala at Layyah sports complex16 minutes ago