UAF VC stresses first aid training for youth

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan Wednesday stressed the importance of equipping youth with essential first-aid skills to help save lives during emergencies.

Speaking at the Pakistan Life Savers Program (PLSP) and Rescue Scout Course, organised by Agrivarsity Scout Group UAF in collaboration with Punjab Emergency Department 1122, he said that helping others, rescue work, and fostering brotherhood are noble endeavors that create a more compassionate society.

He highlighted that scouting instills discipline, teamwork, and responsibility, preparing young individuals for challenges while moulding them into responsible citizens.

Experts Dr. Waseem Akram, Dr. Ahmad Sattar, Dr. Kashif Iqbal Khan, and Amir Iqbal shared insights on first-aid, crisis management, survival techniques, public safety, and CPR training. They noted that these lifesaving skills would enable participants to effectively handle accidents and disasters.