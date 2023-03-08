UrduPoint.com

UAF VC Stresses Literary Activities' Promotion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:02 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed the need for cultivating minds of the youth with literary activities, and connecting them with our rich norms and values, to promote love, tolerance and harmony in society.

He addressed the participants in the UAF Lyallpur Literature and Art Festival, arranged by the Office of the Senior Tutor. The Literature Fest drew a large number of literature-lovers, who turned up at the university in droves to have a delight of literary activities.

The Fest featured Qirat and Naat, Punjabi Takra, quiz competition and Musha'ira, virsa music fest, Qawwali Night, Agri Media Fest, drama, war of minds, business idea competition, and others.

Speaking at the Festival, Prof Iqrar Ahmad said it was the annual feature of the university to hold the literature festival, that provides a platform to students to compete and exhibit their talent. He said "We will have to inculcate our rich values in the youth". He said that the nations, who forget their culture, eliminate from the map of the world.

Various poets -- Syed Salman Gilani, Anjum Salemi, Tehzeeb Hafi, Ali Zarion, Ikram Arfi, Umair Najmi, Faisal Ali, Kamil Husnain, Mahnoor, Irfan Waris, Mukeel Bukhari, Usman Zia, Owais Malik, Ahmad Saleem Rafi, Khurrum Affaq, and others presented their poetry at the University D Ground.

Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali welcomed the participants.

