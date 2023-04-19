UAF VC stresses need for efforts to increase production

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan stressed the need to enhance efforts in collaboration with international organizations to increase per acre production.

He was addressing an international webinar on agriculture in which ADB official Noriko Sato, IRRI Director for Asia, Dr Jongsoo Shin, Director of Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku, Syed Sultan Ali Shah, Tahir Tarar, Syed Faisal Ali, a progressive rice farmer, Dean Agriculture Dr Muhammad Sarwar, Dr Nadeem Akbar, Dr Abdul Ghafoor, Dr Asif Kamran,Dr Muhammad Sagheer, Dr Muhammad Waseem and Dr Amir Maqsood Gill participated.��Dr Iqrar said experts have to work together for a value chain system equipped with new innovations.

More Stories From Pakistan

