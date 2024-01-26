UAF VC stresses protecting peri-urban areas as farmlands

Open Menu

Published January 26, 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Friday stressed the need for protecting peri-urban areas as farmlands to meet food needs of the growing population.

He expressed these views during his address as the chief guest at the International Workshop on Peri-Urban Land and Food Security. The workshop was organised in collaboration with Pakistan academy of Sciences, Alliance of International Science Organisation and University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

He said that it was a matter of concern that agricultural land is being converted into residential areas which is posing a threat to food security. He said that concrete measures must be taken to prevent the conversion of fertile agricultural lands into residential colonies. He said that increment in per acre production is the need of the hour for meeting the demand of the growing population.

He said that tangible research work is being carried out at UAF which will help in the second green revolution in the country.

Dr. Azeem Khan from Australia said that agriculture is facing challenges due to decreasing fertility, climate change and other reasons for which agriculture has to be developed on modern lines.

Prof Dr Asif Kamran said that the peri-urban land must be used for agriculture. He said that the population of the country has exceeded 240 million people and agricultural land is decreasing over time for which food security is becoming a challenge.

Dr. Ghaffar Ali said that food self-sufficiency will be achieved only by adopting modern farming methods.

Prof Dr Anjum Munir said that the country is blessed with fertile land, ecosystem and four seasons and we have to protect our environment from the devastation.

Dr Imran Arshad talked about per-urban land issues and the challenge of food security.

