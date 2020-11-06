UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAF VC Stresses Research To Enhance Per Acre Yield

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

UAF VC stresses research to enhance per acre yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The problem-solving research on the issues of farming community can help increase per acre yield and alleviate poverty, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UA) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing assistant professors of the UAF at Iqbal auditorium, here on Friday.

He showed his concern over the decreasing portfolio of the research. He urged them to come up with out-of-the-box solutions keeping the problems of the farming community, industry and general public in view.

He said that the UAF, being the mother of all agricultural educational and research institutions, should take the lead for the uplift of our agricultural productivity.

He said that the UAF would observe the world science day to promote research culture for the benefit of humanity.

He added that a close liaison between the farmers and researchers would pave the way to combat the agricultural challenges.

He said that the UAF had restored 450 acre of the land whereas precision agriculture would be carried out to showcase it before the farming community.

He said that the UAF was making the system flexible to attain the international funding and improve the educational quality at par with world standards.

He said that the UAF would enhance its outreach activities to enlighten the farming community with the modern agricultural trends and practices at their doorstep.

Related Topics

World Agriculture Lead All Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by i ..

8 minutes ago

Emirates Group Security’s X-ray training certifi ..

19 minutes ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

40 minutes ago

Rs14.7 trillion borrowed in last two years: Mian Z ..

41 minutes ago

Stocks push south after week-long rally

9 minutes ago

PSX loses 339 points to close at 40,731points

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.