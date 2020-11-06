UAF VC stresses research to enhance per acre yield

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The problem-solving research on the issues of farming community can help increase per acre yield and alleviate poverty, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UA) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing assistant professors of the UAF at Iqbal auditorium, here on Friday.

He showed his concern over the decreasing portfolio of the research. He urged them to come up with out-of-the-box solutions keeping the problems of the farming community, industry and general public in view.

He said that the UAF, being the mother of all agricultural educational and research institutions, should take the lead for the uplift of our agricultural productivity.

He said that the UAF would observe the world science day to promote research culture for the benefit of humanity.

He added that a close liaison between the farmers and researchers would pave the way to combat the agricultural challenges.

He said that the UAF had restored 450 acre of the land whereas precision agriculture would be carried out to showcase it before the farming community.

He said that the UAF was making the system flexible to attain the international funding and improve the educational quality at par with world standards.

He said that the UAF would enhance its outreach activities to enlighten the farming community with the modern agricultural trends and practices at their doorstep.