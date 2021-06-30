UAF VC urges agri scientists to work for addressing real agriculture issues

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi urged the agricultural scientists to work with dedication to address the real issues of the agriculture including value addition, low productivity and soil health

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi urged the agricultural scientists to work with dedication to address the real issues of the agriculture including value addition, low productivity and soil health.

He was addressing the concluding session of training workshop of agriculture scientists of the of Agriculture Research Sindh.

The Vice Chancellor said that being an agrarian country, the poverty alleviation is directly linked to the agriculture sector which was the backbone of economy.�He added, "We have to work hard for the development of the country so that we can�provide better�environment and economically improved country to the coming generations." Talking about UAF, he said the UAF is ranked as one of the best of green and clean campuses of the world as�one enters in campus, he finds three centigrade less temperature than the adjacent area.

Prof Dr Javed Akhtar hoped that the training would�pave a way to enhance participants skills so that they could apply in their respective area. It will not only help increase the productivity but also�combat the agricultural challenges.

Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir called for stepping up efforts to fight the different agriculture problems and ensure the food security in addition to improving the economical conditions of the farming community.

Dr Anwarul Haq said that more than 10 agricultural scientists of Sindh were given the trainings about modern practices and techniques including value addition, tunnel farming, soil health and others.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Javed Akhtar, and Director Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir, Director Institute of Horticulture Prof Dr Aman Ullah Malik, Dr Anwarul Haq , Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza, and other notables also spoke on the occasion.