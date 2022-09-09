UAF VC urges scientists to discover new biological control for Parthenium

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged agricultural scientists to discover new biological control for Parthenium as it is spreading at an alarming rate across the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged agricultural scientists to discover new biological control for Parthenium as it is spreading at an alarming rate across the country.

He was addressing an international seminar on "Biological Control of Parthenium hysterophorus in Pakistan using stem boring weevil (Listronotus setosipennis)", organised by the university in collaboration with the CABI Regional Bioscience Centre Pakistan.

He said that Parthenium was spreading rapidly both in rural and urban landscapes in the country after crossing continents. It was highly-invasive due to its prolific seed production, flower production within four weeks of germination, tolerance to varying climatic conditions, and the production of allelochemicals that affect the growth of nearby plants.

He said that agri scientists were duty bound accelerate their efforts for control Parthenium in addition to creating awareness among the farming community about destructive effects of this weed so that it could be controlled at maximum extent.

Dr. Philip Weyl, Weed Biocontrol Specialist from CABI Switzerland during his address said that Listronotus was a natural enemy of Parthenium, from the weed's native range of Central America. Listronotus was a nocturnal weevil that layed its eggs primarily in the flowers of Parthenium where newly hatched larvae tunnel into the stem and continue to feed, eventually exiting at the base of the stem to pupate in the soil. Several larvae feeding in the stem can kill Parthenium rosettes and mature plants.

Pro-Vice Chancellor UAF Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi also addressed the seminar and called for innovative approaches to address the issues of the agricultural sector.

He said that excessive usage of chemicals on crops was creating health and environmental hazards. He said that adoption of latest scientific trends was need of the hour to cope with agricultural challenges at national level because this sector was directly linked to poverty alleviation.

Chairman Entomology UAF Prof Dr Sohail Ahmad highlighted the importance of research needed around the biocontrol of parthenium and other invasive weeds.

He said that the country faced the catastrophe due to heavy floods in which we had lost vast range of agriculture. The university had also mapped out a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate this sector in flood hit areas, he added.

Abdul Rehman from CABI said that keeping in view the destructive impacts of Parthenium weed, CABI initiated a biological control programme in Pakistan in 2017. For this purpose, CABI's established a new quarantine laboratory at its Rawalpindi centre in Pakistan to enhance its capabilities to manage Parthenium weed.

The new quarantine facility allowed scientists to investigate a range of biological control options including the stem boring weevil Listronotus setosipennis.

Dr. Ijaz Ashraf from UAF shared updates on an awareness campaign for control of Parthenium hysterophorus in Pakistan and said that university students were on front foot to sensitize stakeholders and communities on negative impacts of Parthenium.

He vowed that such awareness-raising interventions around invasive species management and other agricultural challenges would be continued in close collaboration with CABI.