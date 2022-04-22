UAF VC urges to step-up efforts to fight environmental hazards

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Friday urged to step-up efforts to fight environmental hazards, preserve the nature and save the world from the devastating effects of climate changes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan on Friday urged to step-up efforts to fight environmental hazards, preserve the nature and save the world from the devastating effects of climate changes.

He was addressing the participants of a walk organized by the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences to mark Earth Day. The walk commenced from the Institute and ended at University Clock Tower.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that humans are deteriorating the environment from their own hands in term of irrational usage of natural resources, deforestation and pollution, resulting in changing climate that have pushed the world into many disasters.

He said, "The country is blessed with four seasons, fertilize land and water resource but we are polluting these resources that is a matter of concern." He said it is the need of hour to sensitize the people about the environmental issues. He said, "We have to create public momentum to mitigate greenhouse emissions, soil degradation, water wastage and pollution, and increase tree cover. He said young generation should also be encouraged to participate actively through awareness campaigns, discussions, and plantation campaign.

Prof Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Prof Dr. Muhammad Yaseen, Dr Anwarul Haq, Dr. Muhammad Aamer Maqsood, Dr. Abdul Wakeel and others were also present on the occasion.