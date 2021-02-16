UrduPoint.com
UAF Vice Chancellor Calls For Promoting Sports Activities

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

UAF vice chancellor calls for promoting sports activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer has called for promoting sports activities among the youth for a healthy life and build the sportsman spirit to fight the odds.

He was addressing the opening session of university football gala (male) arranged by Directorate of Sports UAF in collaboration with Higher education Commission.

Teams from six universities including University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Islamia University Bahawalpur, Khwaja Fareed University Rahim Yar Khan, MNS Agriculture University of Multan, GC University Faisalabad and Superior University Lahore are taking part. Prof Dr Asif Tanveer showed his concern that sport culture was declining for some decades and playgrounds wore deserted look. He said some decades ago especially in the evening, the playgrounds across the country were packed with the youngsters.

But unfortunately, we find hardly players in the grounds.

He said that due to changing lifestyle healthy activities are on the decline in society.

Chairman Sport Boards Prof Dr Farooq Ahmad said that sports were equally important not only for keeping oneself physically fit but also for a sound mind.

He said that if a person is not physically fit, how can be good in studies as well. He said that the stat-of-the-art sports facilities were being provided to the students.

Dr Ijaz Ashraf, Dr Irfan Afzal, Dr Izhar Ahmad, Dr Haroon Zaman, Dr Abdul Ghafoor, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq, Assistant Director Sports Farooq Iqbal, Assistant Director Sports Ashiq-e-Rasul and other notables also attended.

