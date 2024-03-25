UAF Vice Chancellor Recipient Of Hilal-I-Imtiaz
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan
has been decorated with Hilal-I-Imtiaz (H.I) by the President of Pakistan, in recognition
of his services rendered for the country in the field of education.
UAF spokesman said on Monday that Hilal-e-Imtiaz was conferred on Dr Iqrar Ahmad
during a ceremony of Pakistan Day (March 23) held at the President’s House.
He said that Dr Iqrar had a long and comprehensive service. In recognition of his services
in education, agriculture and research, the government had also awarded him Sitara-i-Imtiaz
in 2012.
Dr Iqrar earned his PhD degree from the University of California USA.
He has supervised
more than 100 MPhil/PhD students, secured more than 40 funded research projects,
published more than 150 refereed publications, edited more than 50 books and proceedings,
released 13 cultivars/varieties, and established several new centers and institutions.
He has been a Fellow of Pakistan academy of Sciences since 2007.
Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan is a recipient of Sitara-E-Imtiaz (Civil Award, Government of Pakistan)
and Ordre des Palmes Académiques (Civil Award, French Government-with the grade of Officer)
for his contribution in agricultural research and education. Prime Minister of Pakistan also
appointed him a member of the Higher Education Commission.
