UAF Vice Chancellor recipient of Hilal-I-Imtiaz

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

has been decorated with Hilal-I-Imtiaz (H.I) by the President of Pakistan, in recognition

of his services rendered for the country in the field of education.

UAF spokesman said on Monday that Hilal-e-Imtiaz was conferred on Dr Iqrar Ahmad

during a ceremony of Pakistan Day (March 23) held at the President’s House.

He said that Dr Iqrar had a long and comprehensive service. In recognition of his services

in education, agriculture and research, the government had also awarded him Sitara-i-Imtiaz

in 2012.

Dr Iqrar earned his PhD degree from the University of California USA.

He has supervised

more than 100 MPhil/PhD students, secured more than 40 funded research projects,

published more than 150 refereed publications, edited more than 50 books and proceedings,

released 13 cultivars/varieties, and established several new centers and institutions.

He has been a Fellow of Pakistan academy of Sciences since 2007.

Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan is a recipient of Sitara-E-Imtiaz (Civil Award, Government of Pakistan)

and Ordre des Palmes Académiques (Civil Award, French Government-with the grade of Officer)

for his contribution in agricultural research and education. Prime Minister of Pakistan also

appointed him a member of the Higher Education Commission.