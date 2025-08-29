UAF workshop stresses national plant health network for food security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza has stated that joint efforts are vital to overcome agricultural challenges, as plant health is directly linked to food security, rural livelihoods, and the national economy.

He was addressing a workshop on “National Plant Health Networking: Building Resilient Futures”, organised by the Centre for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security (CAS-AFS) under the project “Building the Foundation for a National Plant Network in Pakistan”. The event, held on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, also included hands-on training on plant diseases.

Dr. Murtaza said the university is making all-out efforts through research, innovation, and collaboration to address agricultural challenges, adding that resilient agriculture is the key to a secure future.

National and international experts highlighted that climate change, international trade, and evolving pathogens are making plant health challenges more complex.

They stressed that only coordinated efforts among researchers, extension workers, policymakers, and diagnosticians can provide sustainable solutions.

The workshop was addressed by renowned scholars including Dr. Nancy J. Allen, Dr. Neil McRoberts, Dr. Babar Shahbaz, Dr. Qamar Shakeel (AARI), Dr. Sultan Habib Ullah, Dr. Waseem Akram, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dr. Amer Rasul, Dr. Jafar Jaskani, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Ghouri, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Dr. Nadeem Ahmad, Dr. Hassan Riaz, Dr. Akhtar Hameed (MNSUA), Dr. Zunaira Afzal, Dr. Muhammad Nasir, Dr. Gulshan Irshad and others.

The participants discussed the feasibility of establishing a national plant diagnostic network in Pakistan. In their concluding remarks, Dr. Qamar Shakeel and Dr. Sultan Habib Ullah underlined the importance of institutional linkages, capacity building, and knowledge-sharing platforms to safeguard crops and strengthen agricultural resilience.