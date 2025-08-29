UAF Workshop Stresses National Plant Health Network For Food Security
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza has stated that joint efforts are vital to overcome agricultural challenges, as plant health is directly linked to food security, rural livelihoods, and the national economy.
He was addressing a workshop on “National Plant Health Networking: Building Resilient Futures”, organised by the Centre for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security (CAS-AFS) under the project “Building the Foundation for a National Plant Network in Pakistan”. The event, held on the directives of UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, also included hands-on training on plant diseases.
Dr. Murtaza said the university is making all-out efforts through research, innovation, and collaboration to address agricultural challenges, adding that resilient agriculture is the key to a secure future.
National and international experts highlighted that climate change, international trade, and evolving pathogens are making plant health challenges more complex.
They stressed that only coordinated efforts among researchers, extension workers, policymakers, and diagnosticians can provide sustainable solutions.
The workshop was addressed by renowned scholars including Dr. Nancy J. Allen, Dr. Neil McRoberts, Dr. Babar Shahbaz, Dr. Qamar Shakeel (AARI), Dr. Sultan Habib Ullah, Dr. Waseem Akram, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dr. Amer Rasul, Dr. Jafar Jaskani, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Ghouri, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Dr. Nadeem Ahmad, Dr. Hassan Riaz, Dr. Akhtar Hameed (MNSUA), Dr. Zunaira Afzal, Dr. Muhammad Nasir, Dr. Gulshan Irshad and others.
The participants discussed the feasibility of establishing a national plant diagnostic network in Pakistan. In their concluding remarks, Dr. Qamar Shakeel and Dr. Sultan Habib Ullah underlined the importance of institutional linkages, capacity building, and knowledge-sharing platforms to safeguard crops and strengthen agricultural resilience.
Recent Stories
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
At least 20 dead, thousands displaced as devastating floods hit Punjab
Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025
A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..
Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh
Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak planning to allocate 1,000 acres to Chinese investors for Maritime Industrial Complex near Port ..3 minutes ago
-
UAF workshop stresses national plant health network for food security3 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds efforts to eradicate hepatitis13 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman vows to strengthen Pakistan–Sri Lanka ties in diverse fields13 minutes ago
-
27 teams from all over Pakistan being taken part in APCMCGC tournament: Secretary Sports13 minutes ago
-
IG NH&MP chairs meeting, focuses uninterrupted traffic flow in flood-hit areas13 minutes ago
-
Auction of shops to generate over Rs 20m annually for PHA13 minutes ago
-
Massive power theft unearthed at furnace plant in Haripur13 minutes ago
-
PA deputy speaker visits flood affected areas of Ahmadpur East23 minutes ago
-
FIA, banks pledge stronger coordination to combat financial crimes23 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt's flood team visits Guddu Barrage amidst rising concerns23 minutes ago
-
SALU joins hands with "Each One Teach One" Initiative to boost literacy23 minutes ago