UAJK Achieves Prestigious Recognition In World University Rankings 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:30 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Muzaffarabad, has earned a distinguished milestone in the World University Rankings (Subject) 2025.
UAJK has been ranked as the top institution in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the field of engineering education and placed among the top 801-1000 universities globally, said a press release.
According to the report, UAJK's remarkable achievement in engineering stems from its excellence in quality research, strong industry linkages, international outlook, research environment, and teaching standards. This recognition follows another significant accomplishment in 2024 when Times Higher Education ranked UAJK first in the region and 35th nationwide for its quality education, robust infrastructure, and highly qualified faculty.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Dean of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, departmental heads, faculty members, administrative staff, and students for their exceptional efforts.
"Being recognized by Times Higher Education in 2024 and now by the World University Rankings (Subject) in 2025 is a matter of immense pride for UAJK," he stated.
The Vice-Chancellor also commended the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell, Prof. Saadat Hanif Dar, Deputy Director Imran Maqbool Abbasi, and their team for their pivotal role in achieving this distinction. He expressed optimism that other academic departments would follow suit, striving for similar excellence and promoting their achievements effectively.
Commenting on the success, Dean of Engineering Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar attributed this milestone to the visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and tireless efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi. He congratulated the faculty and students of the Engineering Department on this remarkable success.
This accomplishment reaffirms UAJK's dedication to fostering excellence in education and research, strengthening its reputation as a leading institution in the region and beyond.
Recent Stories
CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee
DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector
Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme
Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair
UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Gov't to set up missing persons' tribunal through legislation: SC told8 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inaugurates Regional Office at Muzaffarabad28 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to explore sesame value addition to boost exports, profitability28 minutes ago
-
Man die, two other injured over old enmity37 minutes ago
-
SCP appoints two more amicus curiae in Jurisdiction Case37 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman inaugurates regional office in AJK37 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns case regarding voting right of overseas Pakistanis38 minutes ago
-
Snow festival to be started on January 2838 minutes ago
-
Mardan police arrest injured robber after fire exchange58 minutes ago
-
PDMA allocates Rs 500 mln for Miranshah Bazaar victims1 hour ago
-
International conference on GIDES concludes in Wah university1 hour ago
-
Minister visits head office of department of Auqaf & Religious Affairs1 hour ago