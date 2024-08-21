UAJK acknowledges female student

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) is proud to honor one of the brightest young talents from the region, Tayyaba Saghir, who recently achieved remarkable success in the Intermediate Exams.

Tayyaba, hailing from Jehlum Valley, secured an impressive 1154 out of 1200 marks, earning her the top position in the exams.

In recognition of her extraordinary academic performance, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi invited Tayyaba and her father and brother to his office on Wednesday. During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Abbasi expressed his admiration for Tayyaba's hard work, dedication, and perseverance, noting that her success is a shining example of how determination and effort can overcome any obstacle.

"Students like Tayyaba prove that with unwavering commitment and a strong work ethic, nothing is unachievable," said Prof. Dr. Kaleem Abbasi. "Her remarkable success not only brings pride to her family and her community but also serves as an inspiration for all students across the region.

"

The Vice-Chancellor presented Tayyaba with souvenirs as a token of appreciation and congratulated her on her outstanding achievement. He also encouraged her to continue striving for excellence in her future academic pursuits, emphasizing that UAJK will always support and recognize talented students like her.

Tayyaba Saghir expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for the warm reception and the recognition of her efforts. "I am deeply honored by the Vice-Chancellor's appreciation, which has boosted my morale and motivated me to continue performing at my best," she said. "This recognition is not just for me but for all students who believe in the power of hard work."

The meeting was also attended by Associate Prof. Dr. Imtiaz Awan, who congratulated Tayyaba on her achievement and wished her continued success in her academic journey.