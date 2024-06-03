UAJK Announces Admissions For MS, MPhil, PhD Weekend Programs
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 09:37 PM
The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Monday announced the commencement of MS, MPhil, and PhD weekend programs as part of its Spring 2024 admissions, aimed at facilitating higher education aspirants
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Monday announced the commencement of MS, MPhil, and PhD weekend programs as part of its Spring 2024 admissions, aimed at facilitating higher education aspirants.
According to the Media Department of UAJK, the new weekend programs will cover a broad range of disciplines including Botany, Biotechnology, Mathematics, Computer Sciences and Information Technology, Physics, Geology, Statistics, Zoology, English, Economics, Electrical Engineering, and Software Engineering for MS and MPhil. The PhD programs will encompass Botany, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Computer Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Geology, Statistics, Zoology, English, Economics, Electrical Engineering, and Software Engineering.
These programs are open to applicants from abroad, Pakistan, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The start of weekend classes addresses a long-standing demand, enabling employees of government, semi-government, and private institutions to pursue higher education conveniently.
In addition to the weekend programs, the Spring 2024 admissions will also include a Lateral Entry BS (Fifth Semester) Morning Program in various fields such as Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, English, Economics, Islamic Studies, Sociology, Psychology, urdu, Political Science, and History, along with B.
com Honors. This initiative offers a valuable opportunity for those who could not continue their education due to professional commitments to complete their academic journey.
The students can submit their prospective via online applications starting from June 3, 2024, via the official UAJK website. The application deadline is June 21, 2024. The admission test for MS, MPhil, and PhD programs is scheduled for June 26, 2024, with the final merit list to be displayed on June 27, 2024. Classes will commence on July 1, 2024. Detailed information on admission criteria, eligibility, and other regulations can be found on the UAJK website at www.ajku.edu.pk, with regular updates provided through UAJK's social media accounts.
The introduction of these weekend and lateral entry programs marks a significant step towards enhancing educational accessibility, offering a golden opportunity for individuals from various fields to advance their education and
careers.
Recent Stories
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday
11 killed in Quetta coal mine
KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at ..
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till Tuesday25 seconds ago
-
11 killed in Quetta coal mine27 seconds ago
-
KP CM directs admin for immediate repairing of power transformers7 minutes ago
-
6 resolutions passes unanimously by KP Assembly7 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi condemns attack on polio team at Lakki Marwat7 minutes ago
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test51 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes50 minutes ago
-
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp51 minutes ago
-
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt55 minutes ago
-
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina55 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC55 minutes ago
-
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima50 minutes ago