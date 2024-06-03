Open Menu

UAJK Announces Admissions For MS, MPhil, PhD Weekend Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 09:37 PM

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Monday announced the commencement of MS, MPhil, and PhD weekend programs as part of its Spring 2024 admissions, aimed at facilitating higher education aspirants

According to the Media Department of UAJK, the new weekend programs will cover a broad range of disciplines including Botany, Biotechnology, Mathematics, Computer Sciences and Information Technology, Physics, Geology, Statistics, Zoology, English, Economics, Electrical Engineering, and Software Engineering for MS and MPhil. The PhD programs will encompass Botany, Biotechnology, Chemistry, Computer Sciences, Mathematics, Physics, Geology, Statistics, Zoology, English, Economics, Electrical Engineering, and Software Engineering.

These programs are open to applicants from abroad, Pakistan, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The start of weekend classes addresses a long-standing demand, enabling employees of government, semi-government, and private institutions to pursue higher education conveniently.

In addition to the weekend programs, the Spring 2024 admissions will also include a Lateral Entry BS (Fifth Semester) Morning Program in various fields such as Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, English, Economics, Islamic Studies, Sociology, Psychology, urdu, Political Science, and History, along with B.

com Honors. This initiative offers a valuable opportunity for those who could not continue their education due to professional commitments to complete their academic journey.

The students can submit their prospective via online applications starting from June 3, 2024, via the official UAJK website. The application deadline is June 21, 2024. The admission test for MS, MPhil, and PhD programs is scheduled for June 26, 2024, with the final merit list to be displayed on June 27, 2024. Classes will commence on July 1, 2024. Detailed information on admission criteria, eligibility, and other regulations can be found on the UAJK website at www.ajku.edu.pk, with regular updates provided through UAJK's social media accounts.

The introduction of these weekend and lateral entry programs marks a significant step towards enhancing educational accessibility, offering a golden opportunity for individuals from various fields to advance their education and

careers.

