UAJ&K announces LLB part-II results

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJ&K) on Wednesday announced LLB part-II results and issued result cards and gazette in this regard.

According to UAJ&K, the candidates participated in LLB part II examinations, can see their result at university's website.

The Controller UAJ&K, Dr.Sharjeel Saeed said that the fee schedule for failed candidates would be announced in few days.