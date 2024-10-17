MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has announced a series of events to mark the 77th Foundation Day of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

A high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, with the participation of notable officials, including Secretary Kashmir Cause Wajahat Rasheed Baig, UAJK Registrar Professor Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Director of Finance Professor Dr. Muhammad Basharat, Director Jhelum Valley Campus Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Awan, Controller of Examinations Dr. Sharjeel Saeed, Director of the Kashmir Cultural academy Faizan Arif Mughal, and Additional Registrar Sardar Zafar Iqbal.

The meeting finalized the program for a grand cultural event, ‘An Evening of Kashmiri Culture’, scheduled for October 23, 2024, at the King Abdullah Campus. The event will be organized in collaboration with the Kashmir Cultural Academy, the Department of Tourism, and TEVTA. Government ministers, political and social figures, officials, community leaders, civil society members, lawyers, business representatives, faculty members, officers, students, and staff from UAJK are expected to attend this grand celebration.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi emphasized that October 24 is a day to renew our commitment to the freedom and development of the region.

He highlighted that the purpose of celebrating Foundation Day is to pay tribute to the immense sacrifices made by the forefathers for the establishment of the liberated region. He further stated that the occasion serves as a reminder to the youth of AJK that until Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir is fully liberated, the region will continue to play a pivotal role as the base camp for the Kashmir Freedom Movement.

The Vice-Chancellor instructed all department heads and administrative officers to actively participate in the ‘Evening of Kashmiri Culture’ and all other events related to the Foundation Day celebrations. Additionally, on the Vice-Chancellor's directives, UAJK's academic departments are hosting various colorful programs, including seminars, debates, and discussion forums, to commemorate this historic day.

The event on October 23 is expected to be a vibrant reflection of Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage, with performances and presentations highlighting the traditional arts, music, and history of the region. The university community is gearing up to ensure the success of this event, which will symbolize the unity, resilience, and cultural pride of the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.