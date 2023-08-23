UAJK approves Rs 2.26 b budget for the fiscal year 2023-24

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Wednesday approved a substantial budget exceeding 2.26 billion rupees for the fiscal year 2023-24

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Wednesday approved a substantial budget exceeding 2.26 billion rupees for the fiscal year 2023-24.

This landmark decision was reached during the 50th session of the university's esteemed Finance and Planning Committee, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, who also serves as Chairman of the committee.

The meeting was graced by eminent personalities in academia and administration, including Samina Darani, Director of Finance from the Higher education Commission, Adil Ashraf, Deputy Secretary from the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Khawaja Khurshid, Additional Secretary of Finance representing the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail, a distinguished member of the Academic Council.

The assembly also comprised Deans of all four faculties of the university: Prof. Dr. Haroon ur Rasheed, Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, Prof. Dr. Sadiq ur Rehman Khattak, Associate Dean of Health and Medical Science Dr. Bashir ur Rehman Kanth. Furthermore, Dr. Abdul Rahman, Director of Colleges for the AJK government, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Registrar of UAJK, Dr. Bilal Ahmed Abbasi, Director of Finance and Planning, Dr. Ayyaz Arif Khan, Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell, Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Loan, Controller of Examinations, and Syed Zulqarnain Raza Kazmi, Additional Director of Finance for UAJK, lent their expertise to the proceedings.

The focal point of this pivotal meeting was an in-depth examination of the university's intricate financial framework for the fiscal year 2023-24. This comprehensive assessment encompassed an exhaustive review of revenues, expenditures, and grants from the Higher Education Commission.

The committee expressed its commendation for UAJK's prudent financial practices, which are designed to maintain fiscal discipline and fortify institutional management.

These practices include judicious control over unnecessary expenditures, further solidifying the university's commitment to financial stability.

In his address to the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi underscored the indispensable need for financial support to elevate the educational and research standards in the region.

He elucidated the unique challenges faced by universities in Azad Kashmir, setting them apart from their provincial counterparts in Pakistan.

Moreover, the Finance and Planning Committee issued a resounding call to the government, urgently requesting an increase in funding. Their plea emphasized the imperative of providing essential resources for both faculty members and students to ensure the enduring pursuit of educational excellence.

For the fiscal year 2023-24 budget allocation, the University has allocated over 105 million rupees for developmental projects. Additionally, it has secured a grant of thirty-five lakhs from the Government of Azad Kashmir. The remaining budgetary requirements are being met through the university's internal resources.

In his closing statements, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi affirmed UAJK's unwavering commitment to enhancing educational quality through prudent financial management.

He highlighted the university's proactive measures to curtail financial losses and expressed a steadfast dedication to achieving even greater financial stability in the coming year. He further underscored the critical importance of ensuring that sufficient resources are provided to meet the educational and research needs of the institution.

Conclusively, the Finance and Planning Committee issued a fervent appeal to the Government of Azad Kashmir to allocate suitable funds for universities. This appeal aims to ensure that faculty members and students receive the requisite support and facilities, aligning with the standards set by provincial universities in Pakistan.