UAJK Awards Doctorate Degree On Reasearch " Role Of Journalists During COVID-19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Mubashar Naqvi earned a Doctorate for emphasizing the critical role of journalists during one of the most turbulent periods in modern history.
Mubashar Naqvi, a distinguished writer and researcher, has successfully defended his doctoral thesis, “Effects of COVID-19 on Journalists’ Performing Abilities & Their Counter Strategies during the Pandemic in Pakistan.”
This pioneering study delves into the unique challenges faced by journalists in Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Using a nationwide survey of 382 journalists and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), the research identifies key issues, including inadequate infrastructure, lack of legal protections, and insufficient mental health support. It also highlights journalists’ resilience, advocating for enhanced collaboration between media and government institutions and stronger safety mechanisms to prepare for future crises.
Supervised by Dr. Babar Hussain Shah, a prominent educationist and Assistant Professor at the Department of Mass Communication, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), the thesis was lauded for its originality, depth, and practical relevance. Adding to its prestige, a paper derived from this research has been published in an international high-impact journal underlining its global scholarly contribution.
The defense session was graced by prominent academicians, including Prof. Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Saqib Riaz Chairman, Department of Mass Communication & Director ICT, Prof. Dr Syed Amir Shah Director, board of Advanced Studies and Research, external experts Prof.
Dr Zahid Yousaf Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Gujrat, and Prof. Dr. Syed Muddasar Hussain Shah Chairman, Department of Media Studies, University of Sargodha. Faculty members, including Dr. Shahid Hussain, Dr. Asad Munir and other scholars commended the research’s relevance and significant practical applications.
Currently serving as the Public Relations Officer at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Dr. Mubashar Naqvi brings over 15 years of experience in journalism, academia, and strategic communication. His career includes prestigious fellowships at the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication, the University of Oklahoma USA, and Hong Kong Baptist University. In 2021, he received the top National Agahi Award for his investigative story on governance issues in AJK.
Dr. Mubashar Naqvi actively contributes investigative feature stories to renowned national and international publications and engages in various capacity-building initiatives, including training sessions and workshops aimed at equipping youth with essential media literacy skills.
Expressing gratitude, Dr. Naqvi acknowledged the unwavering support of his supervisor Dr. Babar Hussain, Chairman Prof. Dr. Saqib Riaz, faculty of the department, colleagues, and family. He highlighted the pressing need to equip journalists with tools and support systems to navigate crises effectively, reaffirming their role as essential pillars of democracy.
Dr. Naqvi’s remarkable research offers invaluable insights into media resilience and governance transparency, setting a benchmark for future studies on journalism during crises.
