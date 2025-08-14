UAJK Celebrates Independence Day With A Series Of Events
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with patriotic fervor, holding a series of events that reflected the institution’s deep commitment to national unity and the Kashmir cause.
The day began with the hoisting of the national and state flags at the Administration Block by Registrar Prof Dr Saadat Hanif Dar, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Wajid Aziz Lone, and Director of Finance Prof Dr Muhammad Basharat.
Faculty members, administrative staff and university employees gathered to mark the historic occasion, offering special prayers for the stability, peace, and prosperity of Pakistan and the early freedom of the Kashmiri people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Later, the main campus programme featured speeches, patriotic songs and a cake-cutting ceremony. Chief Guest Midhat Shehzad, Additional Chief Secretary (General), said that true appreciation of freedom comes from contrasting life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir with that in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, terming freedom “a great blessing from Allah Almighty” that must be honored with gratitude and responsibility. “With freedom comes the duty to work for the country’s progress and development,” she noted, adding that UAJK is her “second home” and that, even after her impending retirement, she would remain available to the university.
Meritorious Prof Dr Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, underscored that for humankind honored as Ashraf-ul-Makhlooqat, no blessing is greater than freedom. He called for recognition of those who work quietly for the nation’s defense, progress, and development, paid tribute to Pakistan’s valiant armed forces, and observed that while India has faltered in war, global politics, and regional power dynamics, Pakistan continues to stand firm.
Earlier, Registrar Prof Dr Saadat Hanif Dar opened the proceedings by describing freedom as a blessing earned through immense sacrifices by the nation’s forefathers and reminding that “it is now our responsibility to contribute to the country’s progress and development.” He lauded citizens as stakeholders in Pakistan’s future and paid glowing tributes to the armed forces for their unmatched bravery during Marka-e-Haq and for foiling the enemy’s designs.
The event was moderated by Additional Registrar Sardar Zaffar Iqbal and concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony.
