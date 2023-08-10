UAJK conducts leadership skills workshop for college principals

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has concluded a workshop 'Transformational Leadership' exclusively designed to enhance the leadership skills and professional growth of the principals of affiliated colleges.

Addressing the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, emphasized the pivotal role of education systems in fostering effective leadership to raise education standards.

The vice chancellor underscored the critical importance of nurturing leadership qualities within the education sector.

He highlighted the need to offer pertinent exposure and professional development opportunities to administrators and asserted that such initiatives are paramount for fostering an elevated standard of education.

"Education stands as the cornerstone of progress, and by imparting leadership skills to our administrators, we are actively investing in the advancement of our educational landscape," Dr. Abbasi said.

He further affirmed UAJK's commitment to sustaining its comprehensive capacity-building initiatives for partner institutions, with a special focus on affiliated colleges.

The workshop organized by the Department of English is a laudable effort for addressing this significant aspect of education. Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan, and the esteemed Resource Person Israr Ayoub were instrumental in shaping the workshop's curriculum and facilitating its proceedings.

Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail, in her opening remarks, offered a comprehensive overview of the workshop's objectives and extended a warm welcome to the esteemed guests and participants.

The workshop encompassed multifaceted sessions, each meticulously designed to impart essential leadership skills.

The dynamic sessions covered a spectrum of leadership facets, with Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail leading a session on team leading and personal effectiveness. Dr. Bilal Abbasi, Director of Finance at UAJK, steered a session on stakeholder focus and continuous improvement. Israr Ayub, an accomplished trainer, spearheaded a session on professional development and decision-making.

Dr. Bilal Abbasi commended the active participation and keen interest displayed by the workshop's attendees. He highlighted the workshop's unique approach to fostering collaboration and problem-solving among professionals who hold the key to enhancing the quality of education within their institutions.

The interactive nature of the workshop fostered an environment conducive to open discourse, enabling the thirty-two principals of affiliated colleges to share their experiences, confront challenges, and collectively devise innovative solutions. Practical exercises, interactive activities, and group discussions enabled participants to hone their leadership skills while receiving constructive feedback.

Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Haroon ur Rasheed, in his closing remarks, expressed gratitude to the participants for their enthusiastic engagement, emphasizing the workshop's far-reaching impact on the education sector.