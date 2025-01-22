Open Menu

UAJK Earns Prestigious Rankings In Global Institutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM

UAJK earns prestigious rankings in global institutions

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Muzaffarabad, has earned a distinguished milestone in the World University Rankings (Subject) 2025.

UAJK has been ranked as the top institution in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the field of engineering education and placed among the top 801-1000 universities globally.

According to the report, UAJK's remarkable achievement in engineering stems from its excellence in quality research, strong industry linkages, international outlook, research environment, and teaching standards. This recognition follows another significant accomplishment in 2024 when Times Higher Education ranked UAJK first in the region and 35th nationwide for its quality education, robust infrastructure, and highly qualified faculty.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Dean of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, departmental heads, faculty members, administrative staff, and students for their exceptional efforts.

"Being recognized by Times Higher Education in 2024 and now by the World University Rankings (Subject) in 2025 is a matter of immense pride for UAJK," he stated.

The Vice-Chancellor also commended the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell, Prof. Saadat Hanif Dar, Deputy Director Imran Maqbool Abbasi, and their team for their pivotal role in achieving this distinction.

He expressed optimism that other academic departments would follow suit, striving for similar excellence and promoting their achievements effectively.

Commenting on the success, Dean of Engineering Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar attributed this milestone to the visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and tireless efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi.

He congratulated the faculty and students of the Engineering Department on this remarkable success.

This accomplishment reaffirms UAJK's dedication to fostering excellence in education and research, strengthening its reputation as a leading institution in the region and beyond.

