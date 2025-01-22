UAJK Earns Prestigious Rankings In Global Institutions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Muzaffarabad, has earned a distinguished milestone in the World University Rankings (Subject) 2025.
UAJK has been ranked as the top institution in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the field of engineering education and placed among the top 801-1000 universities globally.
According to the report, UAJK's remarkable achievement in engineering stems from its excellence in quality research, strong industry linkages, international outlook, research environment, and teaching standards. This recognition follows another significant accomplishment in 2024 when Times Higher Education ranked UAJK first in the region and 35th nationwide for its quality education, robust infrastructure, and highly qualified faculty.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Dean of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, departmental heads, faculty members, administrative staff, and students for their exceptional efforts.
"Being recognized by Times Higher Education in 2024 and now by the World University Rankings (Subject) in 2025 is a matter of immense pride for UAJK," he stated.
The Vice-Chancellor also commended the Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell, Prof. Saadat Hanif Dar, Deputy Director Imran Maqbool Abbasi, and their team for their pivotal role in achieving this distinction.
He expressed optimism that other academic departments would follow suit, striving for similar excellence and promoting their achievements effectively.
Commenting on the success, Dean of Engineering Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar attributed this milestone to the visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and tireless efforts of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi.
He congratulated the faculty and students of the Engineering Department on this remarkable success.
This accomplishment reaffirms UAJK's dedication to fostering excellence in education and research, strengthening its reputation as a leading institution in the region and beyond.
Recent Stories
Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability
Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza
Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..
Arab Parliament Speaker praises Abu Dhabi's leadership as safest city
Islamic Treasury Bonds Auction for January attracts bids worth AED6.91 billion
RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22
Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East
Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025
UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire
SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies
16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAJK earns prestigious rankings in global institutions6 minutes ago
-
IUB's World University Ranking improves6 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet meeting scheduled for January 246 minutes ago
-
Punjab Cabinet approves amendment to motor vehicles ordinance6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 112 kg drugs in 4 operations6 minutes ago
-
Commodore Mahmood's book “From a Mountain Boy to a Destroyer’s Captain” launched15 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary delegation from South Sudan meets with YPF leadership15 minutes ago
-
Man killed in train accident16 minutes ago
-
UAJK achieves prestigious recognition in world university rankings 202516 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar grieved over deaths, destruction by landslides, floods in Indonesia16 minutes ago
-
Anemia widespread among youth: Hematologist16 minutes ago
-
National Skills University earns prestigious candidacy for European Vocational Excellence Certificat ..16 minutes ago