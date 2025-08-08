UAJK extends admission deadline, revised schedule issued

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has extended the deadline for submission of applications for Fall 2025 admissions and issued a revised schedule for entry tests and merit lists.

According to an official circular issued by the Registrar’s Office, the last date for submitting applications is now Thursday, September 4, 2025.

As per the updated plan, the entry test will be held on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The test for BS Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security will be conducted at the City Campus from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

The entry test for Allied Health Sciences and Nursing will take place at the same venue from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM.

The test for the BBA program is scheduled to be held at Chella Campus from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The merit lists for admissions will be displayed in three phases. The first merit list will be issued on September 16, 2025, followed by the second on September 22. If required, a third merit list will be published on September 25.

The university spokesperson urged all interested candidates to complete their applications within the given timeline and prepare accordingly for the entry test. Students have been advised to regularly check the official university website, www.ajku.edu.pk, for updates and further information.