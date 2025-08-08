UAJK Extends Admission Deadline, Revised Schedule Issued
Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has extended the deadline for submission of applications for Fall 2025 admissions and issued a revised schedule for entry tests and merit lists.
According to an official circular issued by the Registrar’s Office, the last date for submitting applications is now Thursday, September 4, 2025.
As per the updated plan, the entry test will be held on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The test for BS Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Cyber Security will be conducted at the City Campus from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
The entry test for Allied Health Sciences and Nursing will take place at the same venue from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM.
The test for the BBA program is scheduled to be held at Chella Campus from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
The merit lists for admissions will be displayed in three phases. The first merit list will be issued on September 16, 2025, followed by the second on September 22. If required, a third merit list will be published on September 25.
The university spokesperson urged all interested candidates to complete their applications within the given timeline and prepare accordingly for the entry test. Students have been advised to regularly check the official university website, www.ajku.edu.pk, for updates and further information.
Recent Stories
DEWA’s profit after tax hits AED2.9 billion
FAO Food Price Index edges up in July
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team inspects progress on ‘Lifeline Water Supply ..
HomeNet Pakistan, with SMEDA organises a policy dialogue women empowerment
'Ministry of Higher Education' sets August 11 as deadline for students to accept ..
Registration Begins for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Au ..
Rumors Hint at TECNO Spark 40 Series with Slim Design and Magnetic Wireless Char ..
Belgium issues 12 guidelines for AI use in advertising
World Robot Conference opens in Beijing
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Indonesia
Netanyahu confesses Israel’s role to support Indian attacks against Pakistan
Relief for electricity consumers as protected units likely to increase from 200 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tributes paid to Nelson Mandela’s legacy of justice, unity & peace at Int'l day12 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for foiling terrorist infiltration at Pak-Afghan Border23 seconds ago
-
UAJK extends admission deadline, revised schedule issued25 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 10 criminals29 seconds ago
-
New SSP Investigation takes charge of office32 seconds ago
-
Tarar slams Indian media, calls for unified response to misinformation10 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court to hear public complaints11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 3000kg counterfeit tea leaves11 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Independence Day, Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain discussed21 minutes ago
-
DC reviews fencing work at Lal Sohanra National Park30 minutes ago
-
67th Martyrdom Anniversary of Major Tufail Shaheed observed30 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain40 minutes ago