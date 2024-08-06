Open Menu

UAJK Gears Up For Patriotic Independence Day Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) was gearing up to celebrate Independence Day with a series of dynamic and spirited events.

In a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, the university finalized an exciting lineup of programs for August 14, promising a day filled with patriotic fervor and commemorative activities.

The university's Public Relations Department announced that the celebrations will include a grand flag hoisting ceremony, an inspiring freedom walk, an engaging Freedom Expo, and a central seminar, all aimed at honoring the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan, said a press release.

During the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi emphasized the importance of celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day with grandeur, highlighting the unparalleled sacrifices made during the Pakistan Movement.

The meeting saw the participation of prominent university officials, including Registrar Prof.

Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan, Director of Student Affairs Dr. Sharjeel Saeed, Additional Registrar Sardar Zafar Iqbal, and Public Relations Officer Mubashar Naqvi.

Addressing the attendees, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi underscored the significance of paying tribute to the national heroes who played a crucial role in the Pakistan Movement. He urged students and faculty to draw inspiration from Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's teachings, reminding everyone of the immense value of freedom.

He also highlighted the ongoing struggle of Kashmiri brethren under Indian occupation, stressing the importance of appreciating and safeguarding our liberty.

The Vice-Chancellor announced that the university will be adorned with national flags and banners, and called on the faculty, administrative officers, and students to actively participate in the Independence Day festivities.

More Stories From Pakistan