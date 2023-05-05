UAJK gets 'Education Excellence Award' for imparting quality education

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 09:20 PM

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has been honoured with the 'Education Excellence Award' by President Dr Arif Alvi for its exceptional contributions to promoting quality education and research in the region

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has been honoured with the 'Education Excellence Award' by President Dr Arif Alvi for its exceptional contributions to promoting quality education and research in the region.

The award was conferred at a ceremony organised by the Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) at the Aiwan-e-Sadar, where prominent universities from all four provinces and Federal capital territory were recognized for their national services in the field of education.

UAJK Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi received the award from the president.

Commenting on the recognition of the university at the highest level, Vice-Chancellor Abbasi expressed his resolve to continue efforts for providing high-quality education and values-based guidance to the students for shaping the future of the country.

The university has made a significant mark in the field of higher education since its inception in 1980 by offering a comprehensive multi-disciplinary education ranging from engineering to medical sciences and from social sciences to basic and applied sciences. The present administration of the university has implemented a reform agenda within a short period of time and made UAJK one of the leading universities of the country.

The UAJK offers 86-degree programmes in 29 departments under four faculties, including modern science, artificial intelligence, media sciences, and engineering technologies, among others. Its faculty members, out of whom 133 are Ph.Ds, are dedicated to providing competitive, quality education to nearly ten thousand students.

The university has recently established its new state-of-the-art campus at Chattar Klass in the outskirt of Muzaffarabad. The campus built with the financial assistance of Saudi government has the capacity to provide educational facilities to over 7000 students in a peaceful environment.

Located at the distance of 20 km from Muzaffabad city on the Muzaffarabad-Islamabad Highway, the newly constructed King Abdullah Campus helps the university to further expand its academic activities and operate at its full capacity.

"The Education Excellence Award is a testament to the university's commitment to providing high-quality education and contributing to the development of the region," the press release said.

