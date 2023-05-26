UrduPoint.com

UAJK Held National Curriculum Revision Meeting For Industrial Engineering

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 07:21 PM

UAJK held National Curriculum Revision meeting for Industrial Engineering

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) hosted a three-day final meeting of the HEC-National Technology Council (NTC) National Curriculum Revision Committee (NCRC) for BSc Industrial Engineering Technology Academic Programs from May 24 to 26, 2023 held here at the unversity's campus

MUZAFFARABAD:(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) hosted a three-day final meeting of the HEC-National Technology Council (NTC) National Curriculum Revision Committee (NCRC) for BSc Industrial Engineering Technology Academic Programs from May 24 to 26, 2023 held here at the unversity's campus.

The objective of the meeting was to develop a national-level curriculum for the Industrial Engineering Program. The esteemed guests and experts from various universities and institutions gathered with the objective to collaborate on the development of the Industrial Engineering Curriculum.

During the concluding ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi expressed his deep appreciation to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan for implementing a policy to establish a standardized curriculum for industrial Engineering programmes to go through the students with skill and latest technological development.

He congratulated the members of the curriculum committee for their dedicated and committed efforts in developing a curriculum that would address the country's significant needs and save hefty amount from importing commodities.

Prof. Dr. Abbassi specifically acknowledged the contributions of Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at UAJK, for organizing a gathering of renowned academicians and experts to discuss the proposed syllabus for these programs.

He encouraged stakeholders to arrange conferences, seminars, and involve industry experts in the curriculum development process to align it with market demands.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasized the importance of addressing local, regional, and national issues through the industrial engineering curriculum and programs. Focal Person NTC HEC Islamabad, Hafiz Ghulam Muhammad, also delivered remarks during the occasion. The ceremony concluded with the Vice-Chancellor presenting certificates to the committee participants as a token of appreciation.

The meeting was attended by distinguished guests, including Dr. Muzaffar Ali from UET Texila, Dr Hussain Jaffari from NUST Islamabad, Dr Shahab Niazi from Islamia University Bahawalpur, Dr Hassan from Hamdard Islamabad, Dr Khalid from UAJK, Dr Sheeraz from UAJK, Dr Basit from UAJK and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Bahawalpur University Of Engineering And Technology May HEC Market From Industry

Recent Stories

UICCA hosts first ‘Policy Hack’ to create enab ..

UICCA hosts first ‘Policy Hack’ to create enabling environment for electric ..

7 minutes ago
 DC for strict action against illegal cultivation o ..

DC for strict action against illegal cultivation of paddy crop

52 seconds ago
 Seoul Calls for Ensuring Safety of Koreans in Ecua ..

Seoul Calls for Ensuring Safety of Koreans in Ecuador Amid Political Instability ..

53 seconds ago
 May-9 incidents planned, targeted attempt of insur ..

May-9 incidents planned, targeted attempt of insurrection: Kh Asif

55 seconds ago
 Commissioner asks to intensify anti-narcotics oper ..

Commissioner asks to intensify anti-narcotics operation in Hyderabad division

6 minutes ago
 KP CM inaugurates Oxygen generation plant at W&C H ..

KP CM inaugurates Oxygen generation plant at W&C Hospital Rajar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.