UAJK Hosts Handball Event Under PM’s Youth Sports Program
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) marked a momentous occasion on Monday with the inauguration of the highly anticipated Handball (Men & Women) event, a key component of the Prime Minister Youth Sports Talent Hunt Program.
The event took place at the University Ground here, featuring a collaborative effort with UET Taxila and International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings, said a press release.
In the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, the inauguration ceremony included distinguished personalities such as Associate Dean Health and Allied Sciences Dr. Bashir Ur Rehman Kanth, Controller Examination Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone, Director General Sports Azad Jammu and Kashmir government Malik Shoukat Hayyat, Director Students Affairs UAJK Dr. Sharjil Saeed, Director Sports UET Muhammad Akmal, Director Sports UAJK Ms. Nighat Naz Gillani, In-charge Sports IIUI Nadia Mukhtar, and other esteemed guests.
As the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi addressed the gathering, highlighting the significance of sports as a healthy activity that plays a pivotal role in fostering physical and mental well-being.
Prof. Dr. Abbasi expressed gratitude for the generous funding from the Higher education Commission (HEC), which facilitated the establishment of the fully equipped and functional Sports Academic Department at UAJK.
He extended heartfelt thanks to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), UET, IIUI, and the Sports Department of the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for their collaborative efforts in making this remarkable event possible. Commending the UAJK Sports Directorate for their impeccable organization of the event, the Vice-Chancellor took a moment to meet with the talented players, distributing souvenirs among the dignitaries.
The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, under the auspices of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, showcases a diverse array of sports for both men and women. From Badminton, Boxing, cricket, Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Squash, Table Tennis, and Volleyball to exclusive offerings in Weightlifting and Wrestling for men, the league promises a thrilling celebration of athleticism and camaraderie.
The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir remains committed to promoting sports and providing a platform for the youth to showcase their talents.
Recent Stories
Fawad Alam addresses retirement speculations
Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today
PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field
ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA starts renovation for private green areas27 seconds ago
-
Sindh Agricultural University set to host 12th convocation on January 18th, arrangements finalized34 seconds ago
-
Commissioner directs to speed up e-registration of properties42 seconds ago
-
Maryam officially launches PML-N election campaign from Okara today9 minutes ago
-
10 plots sealed over illegal commercial use11 minutes ago
-
Additional Session Judge Haripur acquits accused of double murder case11 minutes ago
-
Homage paid to Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi on his death anniversary11 minutes ago
-
New BoD of Lahore Parking Company formed11 minutes ago
-
Rs 8 billion allocates for expansion of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport Sukkur21 minutes ago
-
Posters urge people to voice for demand of UN resolutions21 minutes ago
-
PTI withdraws from SC plea seeking level-playing field21 minutes ago
-
ECP urges all political parties to submit list of candidates on general seats30 minutes ago