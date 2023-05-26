UAJK hosts National Curriculum Revision for Industrial Engineering

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) hosted the three-day final meeting of the HEC-National Technology Council (NTC) National Curriculum Revision Committee (NCRC) for BSc Industrial Engineering Technology Academic Programs from May 24-May 26

MUZAFFARABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) hosted the three-day final meeting of the HEC-National Technology Council (NTC) National Curriculum Revision Committee (NCRC) for BSc Industrial Engineering Technology Academic Programs from May 24-May 26.

The objective of the meeting was to develop a national-level curriculum for the Industrial Engineering Program. Esteemed guests and experts from various universities and institutions came together to collaborate on the development of the Industrial Engineering Curriculum.

During the concluding ceremony, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi hailed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan for implementing a policy to establish a standardized curriculum for industrial engineering programs.

He congratulated the members of the curriculum committee for their dedicated and committed efforts in developing a curriculum that would address the country's significant needs.

Prof. Dr Abbasi specifically acknowledged the contributions of Prof.

Dr Saadat Hanif Dar, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at UAJK, for organizing a gathering of renowned academics and experts to discuss the proposed syllabus for these programs. He encouraged stakeholders to arrange conferences and seminars, and involve industry experts in the curriculum development process to align it with market demands.

The VC emphasized the importance of addressing local, regional, and national issues through the industrial engineering curriculum and programs. Focal Person NTC HEC Islamabad, Hafiz Ghulam Muhammad, also delivered remarks during the occasion.

The ceremony concluded with the VC presenting certificates to the committee participants as a token of appreciation.

The meeting was attended by distinguished individuals, including Dr Muzaffar Ali from UET Texila, Dr Hussain Jaffari from NUST Islamabad, Dr Shahab Niazi from Islamia University Bahawalpur, Dr Hassan from Hamdard Islamabad, Dr Khalid from UAJK, Dr Sheeraz from UAJK, Dr Basit from UAJK and others.