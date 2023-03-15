UAJK hosts NIMS delegation to appraise institution

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :As part of the 36th Mid-Career Management Course, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Wednesday hosted a delegation from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore.

The visit was aimed at gaining insight into the university's education programs, teaching, and research initiatives in various fields.

The delegation, led by Muhammad Farooq Khan, the directing staff in-charge faculty, was warmly welcomed by UAJK's Director of Planning and Development, Prof. Dr. Ansar Yasin, Director of Youth Engagement, Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone, and Public Relations Officer, Mubashar Naqvi.

During the briefing, the NIM delegation was provided with a detailed overview of the administrative structure, history, and services offered by the premier institute of higher learning in the state. UAJK's Director of Planning and Development, Prof. Dr. Ansar Yasin, informed the delegation that UAJK was the first public sector educational institution to have its various campuses attain the status of autonomous universities. He also highlighted the fact that UAJK alumni are currently serving in various fields both locally and internationally.

Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone, Director of Youth Engagement, informed the delegation about how UAJK is preparing the youth to face future challenges by keeping them engaged in various positive activities. Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer, Mubashar Naqvi, expressed gratitude to the National Institute of Management Lahore for selecting UAJK for the exposure of the trainee officer's visit.

The trainee officers of the NIM delegation showed great interest in the briefing provided by UAJK authorities and asked various questions to gain a better understanding of the institution's services. Furthermore, the delegation visited the monument of the martyrs located in City Campus, paying tribute to the sacrifices made for their country.

As the visit drew to a close, Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone presented a memorial shield to Muhammad Farooq Khan, the Directing Staff, Incharge Faculty Staff, as an appreciation of their interest in UAJK and the knowledge they gained during the visit. Overall, the visit proved to be an excellent opportunity for the trainee officers to learn about the ongoing educational programs and research initiatives of the university in various fields.