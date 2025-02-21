UAJK hosts seminar on international mother languages day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Acting President and Chancellor of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Chaudhry Latif Akbar, has emphasized the government's commitment to preserving and promoting mother languages through various initiatives, including the inclusion of local languages in the curriculum from Primary to secondary levels.

He expressed these views while addressing a grand seminar organized by UAJK to mark International Mother Language Day as the chief guest.

Delivering his speech in his native Gujari language, Chaudhry Latif Akbar highlighted that numerous languages have become extinct worldwide, underscoring the need to begin efforts for the revival, promotion, and preservation of regional languages at the household level.

He stated that as the head of his political party, he had previously pledged in the party’s manifesto to take concrete steps for the promotion of mother languages. He further noted that while major languages spoken in the region, such as Gujari and Kashmiri, have strong linguistic communities, immediate measures are required to protect and promote other native languages as well.

Expressing his appreciation for the Institute of Languages at UAJK, he commended its significant contributions to the preservation, promotion, and revival of regional languages since its inception. However, he stressed the need to further expand these efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of UAJK, Prof Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, also delivered his address in his mother language, highlighting that native languages encapsulate cultural heritage, civilization, and history, making their promotion imperative for their survival.

He announced that from March 2025, the Institute of Languages at UAJK will introduce various language courses, including a Kashmiri language course. He expressed his personal enthusiasm to enroll in the course to fulfill his aspiration of learning the Kashmiri language.

Dr Abbasi further stated that the institute will also offer courses in other regional languages, including Gujari, Pahari, and Hindko.

He emphasized that love for one’s language, culture, region, and country is an inherent sentiment.

He also acknowledged the participation and performances of faculty members and students from Postgraduate College (Women) Muzaffarabad, thanking them for their active engagement. He further hinted at organizing a larger event after Eid to further advance the cause of mother language promotion.

Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Meritorious Professor Dr Nadeem Haider Bukhari, elaborated on the research-driven contributions of the Institute of Languages at UAJK towards the preservation and promotion of mother languages. Chairman of TEVTA AJK, Chaudhry Muhammad Farid, remarked in his address that neglecting mother languages hinders sustainable development and progress.

Secretary of education (Schools), Inayat Ali Qazi, shared that his department is actively working on initiatives for mother language promotion, including the development of a curriculum in the Kashmiri language for students from Grade 6 to the intermediate level.

Other notable speakers at the seminar included DPI Colleges Professor Dr. Abdul Rehman, linguist Dr Sagheer, renowned Hindko poet Habib Ur Rehman Habib, distinguished Pahari poet Syed Masroor Shah, faculty members of Postgraduate College (Women) Muzaffarabad, Senior Producer of Radio Pakistan Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, and Director of the Institute of Languages, Dr Zafeer Kayani, among others, all of whom delivered their speeches in their respective native languages.

During the event, students from Postgraduate College (Women) Muzaffarabad presented melodious songs in various mother languages, further enriching the occasion. Earlier in the day, a symbolic awareness walk was organized under the leadership of Acting President Chaudhry Latif Akbar, commencing from the Central library to the Education Hall. The walk witnessed enthusiastic participation from Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, faculty members, officers, and a large number of students.