UrduPoint.com

UAJK Hosts 'TOT' Session

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

UAJK hosts 'TOT' session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK State Branch on Wednesday organized a two-day Training of Trainers (TOT), which has the potential to transform humanitarian response efforts in the region.

The purpose of the training was to bring together volunteer trainers from different parts of the country to equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to serve their respective communities along with the capacity building of the trainers with a comprehensive understanding of various themes including communication, civic education, solutions, social cohesion, the electoral process and creative thinking, said a press release.

The training sessions were conducted by various experts in their respective fields. The Public Relations Officer of UAJK, Mubashar Naqvi gave a session on communication in which he discussed the importance of communication and its role in humanitarian response.

He also shared useful tips regarding effective communication during a crisis.

Mubashar Naqvi in his address, also highlighted the importance of being culturally sensitive when communicating with different groups of people, especially during a crisis.

He also talked about the role of non-verbal communication in conveying messages and the importance of active listening skills in facilitating effective communication.

The PRCS volunteer trainers hailed the session and expressed hope that such training programs would help them gain a better understanding of the importance of effective communication in their future assignments.

Adnan Qureshi Media & Communication Manager, Tahira Kazmi Youth & Volunteers Officer, Tahmas Durrani District First Aid Officer graced the concluding ceremony as a chief guest.

Naveed Awan Programs & Disaster Management Manager presented a shield to Mubashar Naqvi, and other facilitators of different sessions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

4 seconds ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

30 minutes ago
 BEEAH Educationâ€™s IEMS Academy signs landmark Mo ..

BEEAH Educationâ€™s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University

1 hour ago
 UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

2 hours ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

3 hours ago
 Complete â€˜Oyoon Al Sheâ€™er Al Arabiâ€™ Arabic p ..

Complete â€˜Oyoon Al Sheâ€™er Al Arabiâ€™ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.