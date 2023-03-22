UAJK hosts 'TOT' session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK State Branch on Wednesday organized a two-day Training of Trainers (TOT), which has the potential to transform humanitarian response efforts in the region.

The purpose of the training was to bring together volunteer trainers from different parts of the country to equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to serve their respective communities along with the capacity building of the trainers with a comprehensive understanding of various themes including communication, civic education, solutions, social cohesion, the electoral process and creative thinking, said a press release.

The training sessions were conducted by various experts in their respective fields. The Public Relations Officer of UAJK, Mubashar Naqvi gave a session on communication in which he discussed the importance of communication and its role in humanitarian response.

He also shared useful tips regarding effective communication during a crisis.

Mubashar Naqvi in his address, also highlighted the importance of being culturally sensitive when communicating with different groups of people, especially during a crisis.

He also talked about the role of non-verbal communication in conveying messages and the importance of active listening skills in facilitating effective communication.

The PRCS volunteer trainers hailed the session and expressed hope that such training programs would help them gain a better understanding of the importance of effective communication in their future assignments.

Adnan Qureshi Media & Communication Manager, Tahira Kazmi Youth & Volunteers Officer, Tahmas Durrani District First Aid Officer graced the concluding ceremony as a chief guest.

Naveed Awan Programs & Disaster Management Manager presented a shield to Mubashar Naqvi, and other facilitators of different sessions.