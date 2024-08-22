UAJK introduces manual admission forms due to slow Internet connectivity

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) In response to the challenges faced by prospective students due to slow internet connectivity, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Muzaffarabad, has initiated the issuance of manual admission forms alongside the existing online application process. This step aims to ensure that all applicants can conveniently apply for their desired programs.

According to a press release issued by the Public Relations Department of the UAJK, students seeking admission can now obtain printed admission forms directly from the Director Student Affairs (DSA) offices at both the Chella Campus and King Abdullah Campus (Chatter Klass).

These forms can be submitted to apply for the program of their choice.

Additionally, to assist students in completing their online admission forms, the university has established online entry facilities at the Chella Campus and King Abdullah Campus (Chatter Klass). Information desks have also been set up in all academic departments to provide guidance to prospective students.

Moreover, applicants can now complete only the first page of the online form, which includes basic information, and submit it along with the fee challan and relevant documents at the Directorate of Student Affairs offices within the stipulated time to be eligible for the entry test.