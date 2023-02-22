UAJK launches Tech Programs, hosts meeting for Industrial Engineering Curriculum Development

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):In a groundbreaking moment, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) launched its Technology Programs during the National Technology Council (NTC) NCRC preliminary meeting for the Industrial Engineering Program.

Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi officially launched the programs on Wednesday and opened the three-day NCRC meeting bringing together esteemed guests and experts from various universities and institutions to develop the Industrial Engineering Curriculum, said a press release.

Addressing the occasion, the VC emphasized the importance of curriculum development in advancing education and stressed the need for collaborative efforts among higher educational institutions to produce human resources according to the industry's needs.

The Chairman of the NTC, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Gillani, joined the event through a video link and deemed termed it a pioneering work in the history of curriculum development for Industrial Engineering Programs.

Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, Dean Faculty of Engineering UAJK, welcomed all the delegates and expressed his gratitude to the chairman of NTC and his entire team for choosing UAJK for the NCRC preliminary meeting.

It is worth mentioning here that the launch of the Technology Programs at UAJK was a significant milestone that will propel the university toward technological advancement and innovation.

The event marked a historic day for UAJK and its stakeholders, and its impact would be felt for years to come.

"The university's commitment to becoming a technology hub and producing human resources according to the industry's needs was a commendable effort toward the country's technological development," said the VC UAJK.

Registrar Dr. Ayesha Sohail, Controller Examination Dr. Sharjil Saeed, Dr. Azmatullah Khan Sherani from BUITEMS Quetta, Dr. Lubna Farhi Chairperson Sir Syed UET, Karachi, Dr. Hussain Imran Jafferi, NUST, Islamabad, Dr. Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Dean, Hamdard University, Islamabad, Dr. Hasan Raza, Associate Dean, UET, Peshawar Jalozai Campus, Dr. Shahid Maqsood Chairman UET, Peshawar Jalozai Campus, Engr. Dr. Misbah Ullah Director of UET, Peshawar, Dr. Sikandar Bilal Khattak, Assistant Professor, UET, Peshawar, Dr. Shahab Ahmad Niazi, Chairman, IUB, Bahawalpur, Dr. Muzaffar Ali, UET, Taxila, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Menhas, Associate Professor, NUST, AJK and faculty members of UAJK Electrical and Software Department attended the ceremony.