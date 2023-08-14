UAJK marks 76th Independence day with resolute commitment

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) marked Pakistan's 76th Independence Day with colourful ceremonies and underscoring its dedication to empower the younger generation through comprehensive education, intellectual enrichment, and practical skills to meet present and future challenges of the country.

The flagship event of the Independence Day festivities was the distinguished Flag Hoisting Ceremony, led by the esteemed Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi. The event was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries, including former Chief Justice and ex. Vice-Chancellor Justice (Retd) Syed Manzoor Hussain Gillani.

The ceremony garnered significant participation from the University's Deans, administrative officials, esteemed faculty members, and enthusiastic students.

Following the inspiring Flag Hoisting Ceremony, a grand rally, led by the Vice-Chancellor and former Chief Justice, proceeded from the administrative block at the Chella Bandi Campus to the Education Block, culminating in an enlightening seminar hosted at the UAJK Education Hall.

Distinguished speakers, including Chief Justice (Retd) Syed Manzoor Hussain Gilani, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Chairman of District Council Muzaffarabad Sardar Imtiaz Ahmed Abbasi, Director of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission Dr. Raja Sajjad Latif Khan, Director of Student Affairs Dr. Imtiaz Awan, Dr. Rehana Kausar, Israr Saeed Qadri, and Retired Principal of Postgraduate College Syed Kausar Naqvi, shared insightful perspectives on various facets of the struggle for Pakistan's independence and the life of the father of nation.

Justice (Retd.) Syed Manzoor Hussain Gillani emphasized the paramount significance of unity within our ranks and underscored the importance of acknowledging both our own ambitions and those of our adversaries.

He reflected on the principles and discipline espoused by the nation's founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the unwavering commitment to ideals that laid the foundation for the establishment of Pakistan.

He reiterated the need for all institutions, political leaders, and citizens to fulfill their designated roles while adhering to the constitution and the rule of law to navigate the contemporary challenges.

In his address during the Freedom Day seminar, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi expressed the university's profound pride in annually celebrating national events with unwavering fervor and patriotism.

He highlighted that the Primary objective of such national observances is to illuminate the younger generation about the remarkable contributions of our national heroes and to draw parallels between the inception of Pakistan, the establishment of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and other significant national aspirations.

He emphasized the pivotal role of universities and educational institutions in nurturing the minds of the youth through theoretical, intellectual, and scientific education to effectively contribute to the realization of these objectives.

Furthermore, Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi encouraged the students to draw inspiration from the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his principles of unity, discipline, and faith.

He reiterated that the progress and endurance of a nation hinge upon unity, order, and collective determination. The Vice-Chancellor concluded the event by presenting commemorative shields to the distinguished guests.