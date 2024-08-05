UAJK marks August 5 as Black Day in history of Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) The speakers at a seminar on Monday strongly condemned India's controversial move to revoke the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The event, organized by the Institute of Kashmir Studies of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) at the University's Chella Campus in connection with the demographic change of Occupied Kashmir by India on August 5, 2019, focused on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, which stripped the region of its autonomy and altered its internationally recognized disputed status.

The seminar featured a range of distinguished speakers, including Meritorious Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Dr. Ambreen Khawaja, Dr. Mahmood Hussain, Dr. Nazakat Hussain, and Syed Inaam Ali Naqvi. The speakers examined various dimensions of the Kashmir issue, particularly the aftermath of the August 5, 2019 decision, which has led to demographic changes, crackdowns, arrests of Hurriyat leaders, media restrictions, and an increased military presence in the region. They called on the international community to hold India accountable for human rights violations and to support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

In his keynote address, Meritorious Prof. Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari emphasized the importance of a stable and prosperous Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in supporting the Kashmir freedom movement. He urged for self-reflection and honesty in evaluating the efforts made for the freedom-seeking residents across the Line of Control. Dr. Bukhari also encouraged researchers and scholars to raise awareness about the ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and to present the issue in its true context.

Dr. Mahmood Hussain, Coordinator of the Department of International Relations, discussed India's attempts to impose its culture and laws in the occupied valley, aiming to erase Kashmir's historical and cultural identity.

He highlighted that since August 5, 2019, the region has been under severe restrictions, effectively turning it into a world’s largest prison.

Dr. Ambreen Khawaja, Assistant Professor of Kashmir Studies, focused on the implications of the abrogation of Articles 35-A and 370 on the Kashmir freedom movement. She stressed the importance of educating the youth about the various phases of the freedom struggle and the sacrifices made, preparing them for future efforts.

Research scholar Syed Inaam Ali Naqvi pointed out the Modi government's attempts to portray a false sense of normalcy in the occupied valley, contrary to the ground realities. He presented statistics showing that over the past five years, the region has become a large human prison, with widespread human rights violations perpetrated by Indian military and paramilitary forces.

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir continues to organize various programs, seminars, and conferences related to Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsaal, with active participation from both faculty members and students.