UAJK observes Gratitude Day to celebrate the successful counter response of Pak armed forces

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Friday observed Youm-e-Tashakur with great zeal and national spirit to celebrate the successful counter-response by the Pakistan Armed Forces during Operation Bunyan al Marsoos against Indian aggression. The central event was held at City Campus, with enthusiastic participation from the university faculty, officers, students, and staff, alongside full representation from key educational institutions across the city.

Faculty, students, and administrative staff from Postgraduate College (Boys) Muzaffarabad, Fatima Jinnah Postgraduate College (Women) Muzaffarabad and the private education sector represented by Scholars College of Sciences and Information Technology actively participated in the commemorative event, expressing unwavering solidarity with the Pakistan armed forces.

In his keynote address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari congratulated the nation and the valiant armed forces on this historic achievement and expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for the successful fulfillment of strategic objectives during Operation Bunyn al-Marsoos . He emphasized that every citizen of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stands fully prepared to defend national sovereignty at any cost.

Referring to the defensive capabilities of Pakistan, he said,It was by the will of Allah that our Fatah missile countered India's BrahMos missile this was divine support for the believers.

He further noted that the bravery and resolve demonstrated by the Pakistan Armed Forces have made the entire nation proud. The nation should rest assured our defence lies in capable, committed hands, he said. ;India has suffered a disgraceful defeat not only on the military front but also diplomatically, and we are now witnessing the beginning of foreign investors withdrawing from India.

Director Education Colleges, Dr. Khawaja Abdul Rehman, praised the University for organizing the grand Youm-e-Tashakur event and stated, undoubtedly, the Pakistan Army has inflicted such a crushing defeat on a much larger adversary that India now hides its face in shame before the world. He added that before launching its military aggression, India had already tried to damage Kashmir& economy.

Dr. Nazar Hussain, Principal of Postgraduate College (Boys), strongly condemned the cowardly enemy for targeting unarmed women and children under the cover of darkness, calling it a failed attempt by the so-called democratic nation to subjugate the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. He praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for crushing the enemy arrogance with courage and strategy.

Representing the private colleges, Chairman of Scholars College Syed Iftikhar Hussain Kazmi paid glowing tribute to the valiant Pakistan Armed Forces, stating that the eternal enemy, India, was dealt such a devastating blow that it will not dare look toward Pakistan with hostility again.

Adding color and patriotic fervor to the occasion, the faculty and students of Fatima Jinnah Postgraduate College (Women) presented national songs, which deeply moved the audience and elevated the spirit of the event.

The event was efficiently conducted by Additional Registrar Sardar Zafar Iqbal. Following the ceremony, a massive rally was taken out from the City Campus of UAJK, proceeding toward Lal Chowk (Upper Adda), where it transformed into a large public gathering.

Special prayers were offered for the security, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan, while participants chanted passionate slogans in support of Pakistan and the Pakistan Armed Forces, and strongly condemned Indian aggression.