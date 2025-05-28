UAJK observes Yom-e-Takbeer with national spirit

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) commemorated Youm-e-Takbeer with great zeal and patriotic fervor at the Education Hall, Chella Campus on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) commemorated Youm-e-Takbeer with great zeal and patriotic fervor at the education Hall, Chella Campus on Wednesday.

The day-long celebration, held to mark the anniversary of Pakistan's historic nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, featured a range of intellectually stimulating and culturally enriching activities.

Students from University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, University of Kotli, Mirpur University of Science and Technology, Women University Bagh, University of Poonch and University of Bhimber participated in various inter-university competitions, including English and urdu declamation contests, essay writing, painting, documentaries, and sports events.

In the English declamation contest, Aiman Raffaqat from the Department of English, UAJK, secured first position and was awarded a laptop. Kaynat Minhas from the Law Department, University of Kotli, claimed the second spot with a cash prize of Rs. 5,000, while Isma Ibrar from the Urdu Department, UAJK, earned third place. In the Urdu speech contest, Awais Kaleem of the Law Department, UAJK, clinched the top position and received a laptop, followed by Rizwan Mushtaq of the University of Kotli in second place and Faizan ul islam of the Health Sciences Department, UAJK, in third.

The documentary competition witnessed remarkable participation, with Muneeb ur Rehman Abbasi from the Department of Mass Communication, UAJK, winning first prize and a laptop. Dawood Islam of MUST secured second place along with a Rs. 5,000 cash prize, while Mubashar Bin Walayat took third position. In essay writing, UAJK students Aqsa Ghuffran, Memoona Zahid, and Syed Ubaid-ur-Rehman earned recognition for their outstanding entries.

In the painting competition, Mahnoor Kamal of the Department of Art & Design, UAJK, won first place and was awarded a laptop. Alisha Abdul Basit from the University of Kotli received second prize with a Rs.

5,000 cash award, and Maaz Raja from the same department at UAJK secured the third position. Adding a patriotic flavor to the event, students from the Department of Art & Design presented emotionally stirring national songs that deeply resonated with the audience.

The sports segment of the celebration was equally spirited. In the girls’ category, Sonia from the International Relations Department won the badminton competition, with Tayyaba Arif of the Psychology Department finishing as runner-up. In table tennis, Laraib from the Psychology Department claimed first place, while Marij Khan from the Urdu Department came second. Aini Jhangir from the Health Sciences Department won the girls’ pickle ball event, with Sehrish Ramzan from the same department securing the runner-up spot.

In the boys’ events, Asim Taseer won the badminton competition, and Muhammad Shakeel was runner-up; both hailed from the Department of Computer Sciences and IT. The pickle ball contest was won by Syed Danish Javed Gardezi, with Sardar Junaid finishing second, again both from the Computer Sciences and IT Department. In table tennis, Daud Fareed from the Electrical Engineering Department at UAJK earned first place, while Yassal Iqbal from the University of Kotli took the runner-up position.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nadeem Haider Bukhari underscored the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer as a moment of immense pride for the nation, reflecting Pakistan’s resolve and strength. He emphasized the role of youth in upholding national values, pursuing knowledge, and contributing to a stronger Pakistan. Dr. Bukhari appreciated the enthusiastic participation of students from all the universities and extended his heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and organizers for making the event a resounding success. The ceremony was gracefully moderated by Mr. Mehtab Alam, Lecturer in the Urdu Department, who kept the audience engaged throughout the day.