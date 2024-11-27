Open Menu

UAJK Officers Reaffirm Commitment To University’s Integrity, Warn Against False Allegations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) An emergency meeting of the Officers’ Welfare Association of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) was held on Wednesday at the Chehla Campus. The meeting presided over by President of the Association Sardar Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, was attended by a large number of the University's staff.

During the meeting, a unanimous resolution was adopted, strongly condemning the continuous filing of baseless and fabricated complaints by a few retired employees and a convicted individual against the University in the Accountability Bureau.

The resolution highlighted that these complaints, aimed at blackmailing and achieving personal objectives, continue despite the university's satisfactory responses to each one, said a press release.

The resolution emphasized that UAJK has a robust system of checks and balances in place. If any current or retired employee feels aggrieved, they are encouraged to seek redress through appropriate forums, including the university syndicate, the Chancellor and President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, or the superior judiciary. These are the authorized bodies for addressing grievances related to university affairs.

The officers also expressed serious concerns over the repeated inquiries by the Accountability Bureau into matters that have already been investigated and found baseless.

They labeled such actions as a waste of the university’s valuable time and resources.

The Association reaffirmed its commitment to defending the university’s reputation and that of its officers and staff against false accusations. It warned that if the harassment of university officials continues without evidence, the officers would consider stronger responses.

The meeting also voiced deep concern over the arrest of Secretary Higher Education, Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab, urging the Accountability Bureau to avoid actions based on unsubstantiated complaints and assumptions.

In another significant development, the association announced the decision to hold fresh elections and appointed Muhammad Sagheer, Director of Information Technology, as the Chief Election Commissioner.

The association also expressed gratitude to the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for extending financial assistance to the university. It acknowledged the contributions of President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, the Chief Secretary, the Secretary of Higher Education Commission, and the Secretary of Finance, among others.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge to promote higher education, safeguard the University’s prestige and play a proactive role in its development.

