UAJK organizes expo to guide students career pathway

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Allied Health Society of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), in collaboration with Pakistan Army, marked the second day of the Allied Health Sciences Expo 2024 with an exciting blend of academic engagement, cultural exhibitions and skill-building sessions. Among the highlights of the day was an exclusive session titled "The Actual Art of Resume Writing," delivered by Mubashar Naqvi, Public Relations Officer of UAJK.

This impactful session focused on empowering students with the skills needed to craft professional and compelling resumes tailored to the needs of the modern job market. Speaking to a packed audience, Mubashar Naqvi emphasized the importance of a well-organized resume in creating a strong first impression with employers.

“Your resume is not just a document; it is a representation of your potential and the gateway to your professional future. A well-crafted resume can set you apart in a competitive environment,” he stated. He also shared actionable strategies for structuring resumes, aligning them with industry standards, and effectively showcasing skills and achievements.

In another engaging session, Syed Raza Ali Kazmi, Additional Secretary at the Presidential Secretariat, encouraged students to believe in their capabilities and embrace perseverance for a brighter future.

“Consistency and belief in your potential will pave the way for a successful career. Today's students are tomorrow’s leaders, ready to contribute as doctors, engineers, and professionals dedicated to national progress,” he said.

Ijlal Haider Naqvi, Managing Director of Career Advisors, delivered a session on scholarship opportunities and career development. He guided students on leveraging educational and professional resources to achieve academic and career success.

The Expo also featured research presentations by health sciences scholars and interactive Q&A sessions with faculty. Students from Azad Kashmir, all four provinces of Pakistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan enthusiastically participated in showcasing their regional cultures through traditional attire, local cuisines, and creative projects related to health sciences.

Organizers presented commemorative shields to guest speakers as a token of appreciation for their invaluable contributions to the event. The Allied Health Sciences Expo 2024 continues to serve as a platform for fostering academic excellence, cultural exchange, and professional growth.